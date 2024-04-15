Former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's remand extended

CHENNAI: A sessions court on Monday extended former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till April 17.

He was arrested by the ED in June, 2023, in a money laundering case.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom the DMK leader was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here, extended his judicial custody till April 17.

Meanwhile, the judge would pronounce orders on Wednesday, on a petition filed by Balaji, which sought to re-open the arguments on his side in his discharge petition in the case.

His arguments were closed on March 22.

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

His multiple bail pleas have been rejected by the courts so far.