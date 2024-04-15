Governor, Chief Minister, leaders pay homage to Ambedkar

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties on Sunday paid homage to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The governor paid floral tributes to Ambedkar’s statue at Raj Bhavan.

The Chief Minister paid homage to the late leader at his statue in the Ambedkar Manimandapam in Raja Annamalaipuram.

Later, the CM administered the ‘Equality Pledge’ to DMK functionaries and cadre at the party headquarters. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and many other leaders paid their homage at different places.

In a tweet, the CM said, “India is on the brink of the most critical election in its history! It is the solemn duty of every citizen to safeguard the beacon of democracy ignited by the revolutionary Dr BR Ambedkar. The BJP is perilously intent on dismantling the Constitution. With a voracious appetite for regression, they plot to thrust our nation back by two centuries. We must rally behind the profound wisdom and enduring spirit of Ambedkar, the new-age Buddha, to secure a truly egalitarian society.”