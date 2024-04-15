INDIA bloc is a team without captain, says Sarathkumar

COIMBATORE: Actor-turned-politician R Sarathkumar who recently merged his party AISMK with the BJP targeted the opposition INDIA bloc at an election campaign in Coimbatore on Sunday.

“Everyone knows that Modi is the Prime Ministerial candidate of the BJP alliance. But it is not known who will be the prime ministerial candidate in the INDIA bloc. Even in games, there must be a captain. If there is no captain, it cannot be considered as a competition,” said Sarathkumar, while campaigning for BJP’s Coimbatore candidate K Annamalai.

“Narendra Modi who has been ruling the country for 10 years has a plan to make the country a superpower. But the Congress which had ruled the country for 50 years did not have a vision for the nation’s development,” he said while addressing the public at Maniyakaranpalayam junction.

“INDIA alliance parties have no plan for people’s welfare. That is why they are criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the prime minister has been hitting back at critics with his actions. The BJP government has capable people and visionary plans. Here in Tamil Nadu, BJP’s state president Annamalai speaks with statistics on any issue. So the opposition parties fear him,” Sarathkumar further said.

Sarathkumar alleged DMK leaders continue to defame women after introducing the Kalaingar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. “In Tamil Nadu, it is never known when ministers go to prison. If one goes to prison, another one gets released and immediately takes charge of a ministry,” he said.

Sarathkumar condemned Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his alleged remarks against the PM and said that those who are in politics should respect the seat of Prime Minister.

He also alleged that the Congress and the DMK betrayed the Tamil Nadu people on the Katchatheevu issue. The DMK failed to retrieve Katchatheevu Island, he said.