INTERVIEW | Neither INDIA bloc nor NDA will get the victory they are hoping for: EPS

DMK’s claim that it has implemented all welfare measures is a blatant lie. They are repeatedly claiming the schemes initiated by the AIADMK government in the past as those started by the Stalin-led DMK government. He is not able to list any new schemes initiated by his government. The DMK government has stopped the schemes to provide laptops to students, Amma mini-clinics, and thaaliku thangam (gold for marriage) and is instead providing cash assistance to girl students. The scheme to provide free bus rides for people above 60 years of age has been extended to women. The Chief Minister is repeatedly talking about only these. He is not able to talk about any new development schemes because they don’t have any.

Farmers, fishermen, government employees, weavers, and MSME units – all of them are protesting. All industries, particularly MSME units and textile units, have been severely affected because of the increase in electricity tariffs. The confusion around registration fees has severely affected the real estate sector. Government employees, teachers and transport employees are also protesting since the DMK government has failed to fulfil the promises made to them. There is widespread unemployment. All sections of the people have been affected during the three years of the DMK rule.

Moreover, the Chief Minister has only been making personal attacks against us in undignified language. The Chief Minister's campaign clearly shows the people of Tamil Nadu that he has nothing to talk about as DMK's schemes.