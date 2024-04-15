Leprosy cases with deformity: Tamil Nadu meets India target

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu finally recorded less than one leprosy case of deformity per million population in 2023-24, which was the target set by the National Leprosy Eradication Programme. The state leprosy data shows that the deformity rate has dipped from 1.35 cases per million population to 0.9 cases in 2023-24. However, the state reported almost same number of new cases as previous year.

While 3,090 new leprosy cases were reported in 2022-2023, the number took a minor surge in 2023-2024 to 3,093 cases, of which 179 are children. It also detected 1,324 new cases in females. The state also achieved the target of a prevalence rate of less than one case per 10,000 population (0.30).

Also, New grade II deformity cases have reduced from 105 cases in 2022-23 to 73 new cases in 2023-24. (There are two types of deformities in leprosy cases—loss of sense to the limbs without any visible deformity (grade I) and visible deformity at the time of diagnosis (grade II).)

As per data for 2023-2024, 148 reconstructive surgeries were performed, 507 patients were treated for reaction and neuritis, inflammation of the nerve, and 10,796 persons received Rs 2,000 per month under a disability maintenance grant from the Differently Abled Welfare Department.

Health department officials said the target of reducing deformities was achieved through intensified surveillance.