Migrant workers dependent on mediators in Tiruppur’s garment industry

TIRUPPUR: Mediators or man power agents are the cog that keep the wheels of industry moving in Tiruppur.

Though they take away a portion of salary of workers, especially migrants, who land jobs through them, mediators cannot be wished away. In fact, a section of migrant workers prefer mediators who act as manpower agents for provision shops, knitwear and garment units in Tiruppur.

Raju Mandal (24) a helper in a garment company said, “Almost all small garment units need helpers (unskilled), so they seek the help of mediators. But they deduct a sum as introduction payment from companies which could be around Rs 2000 - Rs 4000."

He added that, "They also demand money from helpers for getting them jobs which could be around Rs 2000- 3000. If the worker doesn’t want to work in a normal company, they can find a job in another company through a mediator. Some mediators get a job through a network of mediators working throughout India. Some of them are genuine as result helpers and other workers depend on mediators.”

Praveen Kumar (20) a helper in a hotel in Palladam said, “I am a native of Jharkhand and have studied up to 8th standard. I worked as a sanitary worker and vessel cleaner in the hotel for the past one year. I get a salary of Rs 10,000 per month. For the mediator who introduced me to the job, get Rs 1,000 per month from my salary."

Praveen added that, "My employer directly pays my mediator. Though it is good money, I am adjusting with my mediator. I was previously employed in a lathe shop in Coimbatore for salary of Rs 8,000 but the work conditions was very harsh. Through my friend I spoke to this mediator and got this cleaning job in the hotel. I get food, accommodation and the work is not very bad compared to my previous work. I just lose Rs 1,000 per month”

But some large garment companies and commercial establishments do not entertain mediators and directly employ workers. K Selvakumar, a provision shop owner in Tiruppur city said that Mediators are also known as manpower agents. They have wide contact in several parts of Bihar and Jharkhand to provide workers mostly helpers (unskilled) to various sectors in Tirupur City.

“Earlier I used to have four workers, each or paid Rs 12,000 per month and I paid the money to the mediator. The mediator deducted around Rs 2000 for each employee and paid them Rs 10,000 each. This is the rule set by the mediator. If you don’t like a worker he will find another worker for replacement. If a worker gets injured, the cost of the medical treatment is divided between me and the mediator. This is the reason why many provision shop owners and small garment units prefer mediators. But, I felt the workers exploited and I refused paying the mediators, he was angry in the first place. Since he could fight in this issue, he moved away and I directly started to pay Rs 12,000,” K Selvakumar, a provision shop owner in Tiruppur city stated.

CITU - banian worker union general secretary G Sampath said, “Mediators and manpower agents are both the same. They have good contacts with workers, garment companies and even government officials. Some have good relationship with village heads in Jharkhand and Bihar. There are two kinds of brokers - the first kind offers workers to a garment unit and gets a single payment as a commission. Second kind, get salary directly from the garment unit who are employer. He deducts payment every month and offers salary to the worker. As workers have close ties with the mediator, they are refusing to fight.”