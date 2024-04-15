Nodal officer’s memes, songs raise voting awareness in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: 'Oru viral puratchi puvi thanai kaakkum, Kaiviral maiyaal jananayagam pookum Enniikkai Otraithaan Enralum Un Vakku Ulagai Maatrum.'

(One finger revolution will save the world, Democracy will blossom on the ink on the fingertip, Your solitary vote can change the world)

M Jayaraman (51), general manager of Aavin in Nilgiris, who has been tasked by collector and DEO M Aruna to ensure 100% voting as nodal officer of SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) programme penned these lines to raise awareness. Jayaraman is a multi-faceted personality adept in writing books, composing songs, writing poems and making short films. He used his skills to create memes and sensitise young voters not to accept cash or gifts to exercise their franchise.

A chance reading of Nanjil Nadan’s book Soodiya Poo Soodarka, which was gifted by a friend, attracted him to the world of literature. “Before reading the book, I used to write thriller stories for a Tamil weekly,” Jayaraman told TNIE.

He has so far written 15 books and is planning the next one, but not many are aware of it as the books are published under the pen name Ramanmathi. “I am not interested in showcasing my name,” he said.