Nodal officer’s memes, songs raise voting awareness in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: 'Oru viral puratchi puvi thanai kaakkum, Kaiviral maiyaal jananayagam pookum Enniikkai Otraithaan Enralum Un Vakku Ulagai Maatrum.'
(One finger revolution will save the world, Democracy will blossom on the ink on the fingertip, Your solitary vote can change the world)
M Jayaraman (51), general manager of Aavin in Nilgiris, who has been tasked by collector and DEO M Aruna to ensure 100% voting as nodal officer of SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) programme penned these lines to raise awareness. Jayaraman is a multi-faceted personality adept in writing books, composing songs, writing poems and making short films. He used his skills to create memes and sensitise young voters not to accept cash or gifts to exercise their franchise.
A chance reading of Nanjil Nadan’s book Soodiya Poo Soodarka, which was gifted by a friend, attracted him to the world of literature. “Before reading the book, I used to write thriller stories for a Tamil weekly,” Jayaraman told TNIE.
He has so far written 15 books and is planning the next one, but not many are aware of it as the books are published under the pen name Ramanmathi. “I am not interested in showcasing my name,” he said.
“Education and literary creativity are not related. In 1998, I appeared for the TNPSC exam for the post of veterinary officer after completing BVSc the previous year from Namakkal Veterinary college. I completed my Master of Veterinary Science in 2004, but could not clear the exam even then. Then I prepared for the IAS examination and went up to interview level three times but did not succeed. My parents Mathanagopal and Jayalakshmi, elder brother Selvaraj and younger brother Ragavan then told me to secure a government job since farming was not a viable occupation on our three acres of land in our native village Ayakudi in Palani. I am happy in my position now,” Jayaraman said.
“After ten years of struggle, I got a government job , one year after marriage. I joined as Assistant Director of Rural Development in Kanniyakumari. After working in various positions, I am now in Aavin,” Jayaraman said.
The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order to make available his books Nellusore and Kalloori Vasam in all libraries across the state. His Thikkatra Payanam was taught in the UG Tamil course in the Lakshmi Narayana College in Madurai a few years back.
The 51-year-old has directed a short film on the importance of children bonding with grandparents. A popular social media influencer, he also runs a YouTube channel ‘Ramanmathi kalaikudil’.