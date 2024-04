Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy, who is leading the NDA campaign for Puducherry BJP candidate A Namassivayam, speaks to Debjani Dutta about elections, the issues and the party’s alliance with BJP. Edited excerpts:

BJP has never won a Lok Sabha election in Puducherry. This time they hope to win in alliance with you. How do you see the prospects of A Namassivayam?

Very bright. Our NDA alliance is strong, time-tested and backed by people’s mandate. We secured 44.1% of the votes as compared to 38.3% by the opposition in the Assembly election. Now, with the successful implementation of various central and state schemes, old and new, and recruitments in the government sector, people will overwhelmingly support us.

The contentious and long pending issues of waiving of legacy loans, inclusion of Puducherry in the Central Finance Commission, setting up of a PSC, which were given as assurances in previous elections have gone unfulfilled so far.

The centre should have waived legacy loans in 2007 when we were compelled to open a separate public account in RBI by centre, similar to Goa. V Narayanasamy, who was a minister of state, did not give attention to the issue. Since then, all requests have gone in vain but we continue to pursue it. We are pursuing Puducherry’s inclusion in CFC with all sincerity. We even pointed out the disparity in the definition of the state between the UT Act of 1963 and the GST Act of 2017 and requested a fair consideration.Establishing a PSC for a UT requires legal sanction by the centre. Instead, we are working on an arrangement, specifically for recruitments in group B & C posts (non-gazetted), which is a viable proposition.