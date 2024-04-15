Signboards soon at accident-prone stretch in national highway at Salem

SALEM: In a bid to prevent road accidents on a stretch of the highway here the Suramangalam police plan to install signboards alerting motorists to reduce speed. Three accidents were reported from here on Friday alone.

In the first incident, a lorry collided with a motorcycle on the Maamangam Bridge due to overspeeding. The injured, S Subhash Chandra Bose (25), was admitted to Preatham Hospital. In another accident, approximately 1 km from the TG Bridge, an unidentified lorry collided with a motorcycle, causing severe injuries to rider E Sangeetharaman (37).

Similarly, on Kanampatty road, a bike struck a pedestrian, R Samythurai (60), resulting in severe head and hand injuries. He was admitted to the government hospital for further treatment.

Investigation officer, R Bhuvaneshwari, of Suramangalam police station said the main reason for these accidents was the overspeeding of vehicles. “Setting up speed-breakers on the highway is impossible due to the large number of heavy vehicles and VIP traffic on account of election,” she said.

She proposed installing speed limit signboards in accident-prone areas including TG Bridge to mitigate such incidents.