Theni: Many elections go by, but tribals in Muthuvakudi are still off politicos’ radar

THENI: It is a long and arduous drive from Kurangani in Bodinayakanur taluk to Muthuvakudi, a tribal hamlet located in the heart of Kottakudi hills. Even though the distance is just six kilometres, travelling on this mud road can sometimes be the difference between life and death for the nearly 45 families living in the hamlet.

For nearly half a century, the residents of Muthuvakudi, a hamlet populated by members of the Muthuva tribe, have been denied a pucca road.

“After the Kurangani forest fire in 2018, which claimed 13 lives, the forest department blocked the entry of vehicles at the Kurangani check post. We had to bring a pregnant woman from our hamlet on a doli to Kurangani before we could take her to the hospital in Bodinayakanur. However, she passed away before she could receive medical treatment,” says Manikandan, a resident.

Even though the ban on vehicles was revoked in 2019, after protests and the tribals boycotting the Lok Sabha election, not much has changed.

“Even now, government hospital staff look down on us and delay treatment. After the checkpost was closed in 2018, Uthampalayam sub-collector Vaithiyanathan visited the spot, pacified us and made efforts to reopen the checkpost. To date, we have to walk six kilometres to buy basic goods, access hospitals, and even to cast votes,” Manikandan added.

For five Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, various political parties and their candidates have assured a pucca road and other facilities for the hamlet. This year around, such promises seem like déja vu to the residents of Muthuvakudi. Yet, they remain hopeful.