TN got Rs 5.5L cr from union government, BJP blatantly lying: MK Stalin

How many lies can the country bear?” Responding to the CM’s charges, BJP state president K Annamalai, in a post on X, said Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has been claiming that the central government has given just Rs 1.7 lakh crore, while the CM is saying the State received Rs 5.5 lakh crore.

“In which account will you keep the funds spent by the central government on improving highways, railway stations, harbours, airports and grants for the schemes being implemented in Tamil Nadu? Since you can’t affix your ‘sticker’ on these schemes, does it mean that these are not funded by the central government?” he asked.

“Can you explain what you are doing with the tax money you receive from TASMAC income, increase in fees for non-existent electricity, house tax, property tax, increase in drinking water charges, increase in registration fee, increase in the price of milk, etc? These constitute 70% of income coming directly to TN government, why the employees, teachers, transport employees are protesting in Tamil Nadu? Where does all the income coming to Tamil Nadu government go?” Annamalai questioned.

He also said union ministers had assured that the AII MS hospital would be in place in Madurai by 2026 but the CM has been repeatedly asking about it.