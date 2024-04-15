Union opposes Annamalai’s National Textile Corporation mill land reuse plan

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore district textile workers’ union expressed dissatisfaction over BJP candidate K Annamalai’s statement that steps would be taken to provide pension to workers by developing land owned by National Textile Corporation (NTC) Limited.

During a recent interaction, Annamalai stated that NTC owns land in heart of the city and steps will be taken to provide pension to the workers by using the income sourced through the development activities on the land.

The members recalled that as per norm NTC mill land should not be used for any other purpose.

“As per section 11A, NTC’s property and the income generated from it should be used only for the growth of NTC. Hence, the income should be used for reviving and modernising the 23 mills that were in operation by NTC. Otherwise, the NTC’s land which is located near the Coimbatore railway station should be used for extension of railway station or modernisation of the postal office or setting up integrated state and central government offices,” said TS Rajamani, president of The Coimbatore District Textile Workers Union.

“The workers were getting pension through Employees Pension Scheme (EPS) and Annamalai’s statement that he will take steps to provide pension by carrying out development in NTC land, is diversionary. Trade unions will not accept the BJP’s attempt to give NTC land to corporates in the name of development,” Rajamani added.