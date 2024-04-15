UP man held for firing at medical student near Chennai government hospital

CHENNAI: A doctor pursuing his postgraduate degree at the Madras Medical College (MMC) escaped a murder bid on Saturday night after two men tried to shoot him with a country-made pistol outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital at Chennai.

Flower Bazaar police arrested one of the assailants identified as 20-year-old Rithik Kumar, a college student from Uttar Pradesh, and are searching for his cousin Amit Kumar, a graduate from UP, who fled the scene after the shot missed its target.

On Saturday night, 26-year-old Rohan of Vellore was near a tea stall outside the hospital when one of two men following him fired at him. When they missed, they attempted to flee, police said.

“The public nabbed one of them and handed him over to the police. The other person is absconding,” a police official said. According to preliminary investigation, Amit’s former girlfriend is a PG student at MMC. She recently ended their relationship and Amit suspected her friendship with Rohan was the reason. He then plotted to eliminate Rohan, police said.

Cops say UP duo followed PG medico for three days

Amit and Rithik came to Chennai two weeks ago. They had acquired the pistol for Rs 5,000 and had allegedly been following Rohan for three days. “Rohan was always with friends so they couldn’t proceed with their plans till Saturday night when he was alone at a tea stall,” a police official said.

“Rithik is not cooperating with the investigation and is answering in an evasive manner,” said a police source. Rithik has been sent for judicial remand. A search is on to nab Amit and further investigation is on.