Why is BJP not talking about GST, asks Kamal Hassan

TIRUPPUR: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Hassan questioned the Union government why it has not talked about GST in its campaigns if the scheme was beneficial.

Campaigning in Tiruppur for CPI’s Subbarayan on Sunday, Kamal said, “When the Union government was preparing to implement GST, I opposed it. In Tiruppur, the knitwear industry was hit by demonetisation and GST. If the taxation is good and Kamal Hassan is wrong, why didn’t the BJP highlight the advantages of GST in its campaign?”

Further, the actor said he was attracted to Communist ideologies when he was 18-years-old, adding he took Subbarayan as role model while playing the lead role in Anbe Sivam.