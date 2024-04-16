95% tickets sold, plan travel for polls: SETC

CHENNAI: The state transport department on Monday appealed to commuters planning to travel to their natives to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha election to consider scheduling their journey either on April 16 or 17.

State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) Managing Director R Mohan, in a statement, said that nearly 95% of seats on 2,092 regular services and 1,785 special services, scheduled to depart from Chennai to various destinations across the state on April 18, have been reserved.

“On April 16, there are 29,608 vacant seats, while on April 17, 24,833 seats are vacant. Commuters travelling to their natives are encouraged to advance their travel plans to avoid overcrowding on April 18,” Mohan said.

Ahead of the polling on April 19, the transport department announced the operation of 10,214 buses on April 17 and 18. Additionally, 3,060 special buses are set to operate from other parts of the state on these two days.

Similarly, for the return journey after the elections, 8,304 buses are scheduled to operate on April 20 and 21. Buses bound for delta and southern districts, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Thittakudi and other areas will depart from Kilambakkam Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT).