Be wary of empty promises: Congress President

PUDUCHERRY: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "deceiving people" with false promises and told the voters in the State and the Union territory to be wary of "Modi ka guarantees." He was campaigning for Puducherry Congress candidate V Vaithilingam.

Contrasting said accusations, he labelled Congress' guarantees as reliable and "pucca", including its commitment to achieving full statehood for Puducherry, one that's missing from the BJP's electoral manifesto. “It is a blatant disregard for the aspirations of Puducherry people," he said.

'Empty promises'

Kharge questioned the credibility of Modi's previous promises on retrieving black money and distribute it among the citizens, on creating two crore jobs annually for a decade and doubling farmers' income. None of these promises had materialised, he said, critiquing the PM's statement “Modi hai to mumkin hai” (If Modi is there, everything is possible).

When power couldn't be attained through a democratic process, he alleged that BJP had undermined federalism and democratic principles by resorting to arm-twisting tactics and manipulation. He claimed that BJP has so far either "purchased" or "coerced" 444 members of the legislative assembly. “When MPs and CMs do not yield, they use governors; the same tactics being employed in Tamil Nadu against Chief Minister M K Stalin. They are not even sparing their ally AINRC in Puducherry and are destroying Chief Minister N Rangasamy who is in their clutches," he said.