Congress won’t allow imposition of any language in Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi

COIMBATORE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the party will not allow the imposition of any other language in TN.

“We are currently fighting against the BJP which is against the Tamil people. For the first time in our modern history we have a central government that is against the people, culture, language and tradition of Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says ‘one nation, one leader and one language’. No language other than Tamil will be imposed on the people of TN and we will not allow it,” Rahul Gandhi said while speaking at a meeting convened to gather support for the INDIA alliance candidate A Raja at Thaloor, near Gudalur, in Nilgiris district on Monday morning.

He also accused the PM of not understanding the nature of our country.

“People of Tamil Nadu, UP, Bengal, Meghalaya and Gujarat are like flowers in a bouquet. We speak different languages. However the PM does not understand the nature of the country. We talk about giving power to the people, panchayat, labourers, farmers. However, the PM talks about one leader. It’s pure ignorance to say ‘one leader, one nation and one language’,” said Rahul Gandhi.