DMK steps up campaign as internal survey predicts tougher contest in 13 seats

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has stepped up its campaign in 13 constituencies after recent surveys done by party’s campaign managers and inputs from the state intelligence have suggested that the contest in these constituencies could be tougher than what the party had earlier assessed.

As per reliable sources in the DMK, intense campaigns by the opposition parties are proving to be a bigger challenge for the DMK-led alliance in the constituencies that include Namakkal, Tiruppur, Pollachi, Erode, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Karur, Vellore, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Theni, and Ramanathapuram.

The party’s top brass has instructed its cadre to step up their efforts, with star campaigners being strategically deployed to bolster support in vulnerable areas. The party sources from the western districts told TNIE while the party initially believed opposition votes would split, the aggressive campaigning by the AIADMK and the limited capacity of the BJP to split votes have made the contests closer.

The reports based on the survey, primarily based on the work by a private organisation involved in election strategy, provided specific insights into weaknesses and coordination-related issues with alliance partners at the ground level, sources said. Following the reports, DMK leaders held virtual meetings with functionaries and persons in charge of constituencies. It was decided that every assembly constituency’s person in charge should update daily on campaign schedules.