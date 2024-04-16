Duped by agents, 12 Indian sailors stranded on ship in Turkey

CHENNAI: Cheated and abandoned on an arrested ship, MV Fatma Eylul, at the Ambarli Port in Istanbul, Turkey, 12 Indian sailors, including two from Tamil Nadu, have been stranded without a penny for the last three-and-a-half months.

The sailors, who were duped by an Indian Recruitment and Placement Services License (RPSL) agent, are clinging onto hopes, waiting to be reunited with their families and receive their pending wages.

“Free us or kill us. We feel helpless, with our families in desperate financial crisis. We have been asked not to leave the ship,” said Cleetus Jesudasson, the ship’s captain.

The 49-year-old Nagercoil native said he is going ‘insane’ after being locked up in a ship and told not to set foot on the shore by the port authorities. In a desperate SOS appeal to the Director General of Shipping, the union government and the state government, the crew have urged to be reunited with their families.

“We were recruited by NAMS Ship Management- RPSL 268, in Navi Mumbai and RAS Ship Management, in Belapur, Navi Mumbai. The manning agents did not disclose that the ship we are joining is under arrest and laid up in the wharf,” Cleetus said. The ship was arrested by Turkish authorities after the owner did not pay salaries nor provide provisions to the previous crew in September.

The agents wilfully suppressed facts and tricked us into joining this ship. We seek action against the manning agents for putting our lives at risk, he added.