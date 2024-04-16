EPS slams BJP for ‘attempts to split AIADMK, promote instant leaders’

CHENNAI: The AIADMK tore into its former ally BJP charging that the saffron party had made continuous attempts to split the Dravidian party. “The BJP is encouraging certain ‘instant leaders’ who do not know about the hard work and devotion of our cadre to provoke the AIADMK,” party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Monday two days after the BJP state chief K Annamalai said the EPS-led AIADMK will cease to exist after June 4.

In a letter to party workers without naming Annamalai, EPS said, “We won’t get into a fight on our own, but we won’t shy away from one that’s being thrust upon us. AIADMK cadre must teach a befitting lesson to those who provoke us. Let that party (BJP) and its ‘appointee leaders’ understand the power and strength of our cadre. Let them realise the meaning of Tamil proverb ‘saadhu mirandaal kaadu kolladhu (the anger of a good man will be the hardest to bear).”

In his strongest-ever attack on the BJP seven months after snapping ties, EPS said, “Though it’s a national party, unleashing falsehood against the AIADMK has been the full-time election campaign of the BJP.” “All the weeds in the AIADMK field have been removed and the party is ready for a good harvest now. AIADMK has emerged stronger and united after foiling those attempts,” the former CM said.

Palaniswami said since the inception of the AIADMK in 1972, the party has been overcoming many such onslaughts. “We have been witnessing violence and poisonous arrows being shot at us from the north and disgusting machinations of the ruling party. The AIADMK had achieved many victories by withstanding such acts of cowardice,” he said.

The AIADMK leader said the opinions being imposed in the name of poll surveys by the ruling parties at the centre and the state are completely disconnected to the ground reality.