EPS slams BJP for ‘attempts to split AIADMK, promote instant leaders’

CHENNAI: The AIADMK tore into its former ally BJP charging that the saffron party had made continuous attempts to split the Dravidian party. “The BJP is encouraging certain ‘instant leaders’ who do not know about the hard work and devotion of our cadre to provoke the AIADMK,” party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Monday two days after the BJP state chief K Annamalai said the EPS-led AIADMK will cease to exist after June 4.
In a letter to party workers without naming Annamalai, EPS said, “We won’t get into a fight on our own, but we won’t shy away from one that’s being thrust upon us. AIADMK cadre must teach a befitting lesson to those who provoke us. Let that party (BJP) and its ‘appointee leaders’ understand the power and strength of our cadre. Let them realise the meaning of Tamil proverb ‘saadhu mirandaal kaadu kolladhu (the anger of a good man will be the hardest to bear).”
In his strongest-ever attack on the BJP seven months after snapping ties, EPS said, “Though it’s a national party, unleashing falsehood against the AIADMK has been the full-time election campaign of the BJP.” “All the weeds in the AIADMK field have been removed and the party is ready for a good harvest now. AIADMK has emerged stronger and united after foiling those attempts,” the former CM said.
Palaniswami said since the inception of the AIADMK in 1972, the party has been overcoming many such onslaughts. “We have been witnessing violence and poisonous arrows being shot at us from the north and disgusting machinations of the ruling party. The AIADMK had achieved many victories by withstanding such acts of cowardice,” he said.
The AIADMK leader said the opinions being imposed in the name of poll surveys by the ruling parties at the centre and the state are completely disconnected to the ground reality.
Electoral field favourable to AIADMK, says EPS
“Our political adversaries are daydreaming that these (poll surveys) will make us exhausted. But we know well that the electoral field is favourable to us,” he added.
Campaigning for AIADMK candidates and alliance parties in Kancheepuram, Purasawalkam (Chennai Central constituency) and KK Nagar (Chennai South constituency) later in the day, EPS again attacked Annamalai.
Addressing a meeting on Tana Street in Purasawalkam, he said, “He (Annamalai) has been leading the state unit of the party not even for five years. Like a child, he says AIADMK will vanish after the 2024 election. Thambi (younger brother)! We have seen several people like you.”
Palaniswami charged that Annamalai, on the verge of frustration, has been blabbering. “Thambi, speak whatever is necessary. I have already said the AIADMK is a different party. There are 2.06 crore members in the AIADMK. It is not a party like yours whose cadre strength is miniscule. We have no connection with your party. We have come out (of the alliance) after witnessing your activities. Don’t underestimate us. Those who intend to defeat the AIADMK will be defeated. That is history.”
The AIADMK leader also said any grassroots-level cadre can come to the party’s top position. “It is not like your party which appoints leaders from New Delhi. You are an appointee and let us see whether you will stay here after June 4,” EPS added.
‘TN voters unhappy with both centre and state’
In an exclusive interview to TNIE, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the Tamil Nadu voters are disappointed with both the central and state governments. “The BJP is riding on illusion in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK will stand by those who protect the welfare of people of the state.”