Erode: Kadambur tribals still ‘powerless’ even 77 years after Independence

ERODE: Three-quarters of a century have passed since the country became free from the British, but people in Malliamman Durgham, a quaint village in the Kadambur hills, live in the past even today.

Kadambur hills, located 27 km from Sathyamangalam, comes under the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and is an hour’s drive from Sathyamangalam town. From Kadambur, a 9 km mud track is all that one has for road towards Malliamman Durgham. There is no road for buses or other vehicles on that hill. The 9 km road has been constructed by the villagers of Malliamman Durgham themselves. Beyond that, a 5 km single-track path is there to walk to the village.

More than 130 families in the village come under Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency and The Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency. It has 416 voters, including 193 women voters. The people have performed their democratic duty every time elections are held, even though the village does not have any amenities. In fact, it does not even have a power supply.

C Kaliappan, a resident of Malliamman Durgham, said, “The village received power supply in 1972, but the connection was not provided to individual houses. Only three streetlights were installed on wooden poles. Two years later, a forest fire destroyed the wooden posts. Since then we do not have a power supply. Our elders did not make efforts to bring electricity to the village.”

He added “Through our efforts, solar lights were installed in every house about six years ago. Only one lamp was installed per house. But they fell into disuse as the batteries drained. We require Rs 8,000 to buy a battery. All of us are farmers or agricultural labourers. Only a few people can afford the costly batteries.”

Further, he said, “There is a panchayat union middle school in our hamlet, which is solar-powered. We charge our mobile phones there. Even WhatsApp has reached our village but electricity is yet to reach us.”

N Chinnasamy, another resident of the village, said, “The world has become modern but our village would remind one of the stone age with no electricity or road. We receive all government schemes including the monthly honorarium, PDS, etc but the colour television, grinder, mixer, and fan provided by the government remain unused in the houses. Kerosene lamps are used in most houses at night. The night lives of our people are miserable.”

“About 20 years ago, we used to carry sick people to Kadanbur by cradle as there was only a single track. Only after that, we created a path for ourselves. It cost Rs 10 lakh. Currently, there are 15 bikes in the village. There are two pickup vehicles. They are the means of transport for our village. Only our youth can drive vehicles on that road. Anyone, including the school teacher, who comes to our village is brought by them,” he added.

M Selvi said, “After Class 8, our children go to Sathyamangalam to study. They stay there and study. More than 10 youths are studying in college. As Malai Vellalar, the government has included us in the ‘OC’ category list. We should be declared as tribals instead.”

Speaking to TNIE, Bhavanisagar MLA A Bannari said, “I have spoken about the problems of the people in the Assembly. Action will be taken soon.”

KCP Elango, panchayat union chairman of Sathyamangalam, said, “We are making all efforts to provide electricity connection to that village. An order has been received from TANGEDCO. We have applied for an NOC from the Forest Department. It will be available after the Lok Sabha election. Survey work is going on to build a road from Kadambur to Malliamman Durgham village.”

A social activist of Sathyamangalam, who did not want to be named for this story, said, “Like Malliamman Durgham, there are 83 families in Kathirimalai tribal settlement in Bargur hills in Anthiyur of Erode district. Similarly in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, there is a tribal village called Ramar Anai with 25 families. Both the villages are without electricity. These cases also need to be addressed very urgently by the authorities.”

Soon, the people of these villages will be elect a Member of the Parliament. Will the new MP solve the problems? One can only wait with hope.