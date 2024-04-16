Fencing soon to protect jumbos on Palakkad - Coimbatore rail tracks

CHENNAI: The Indian Railways on Monday informed the Madras High Court that fencing and barricading of tracks between Madhukarai and Walayar stations on the Coimbatore-Palakkad stretch will be completed to prevent elephant deaths on the tracks. The fencing will cover 5.50 kilometres at a cost of Rs 5.74 crore

Representing the Railways, advocate PT Ramkumar submitted before a special bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy during a hearing on a batch of petitions relating to elephant deaths on tracks.

A contract was awarded for the project on December 13, 2023, he said. However, amicus curiae Santhanaraman objected to the plan, stating it would affect migration of elephants. He also urged the Railways to hold consultations with the forest departments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu before launching the project.

The counsel for the Railways also informed the court that work for widening of railway earth cutting was completed on 2.3 kilometres at Rs 1.93 crore between Madukkarai and Ethimadai and Kanjicode and Palakkad sections.

A contract for further works for Rs 6.43 crore has been awarded. This will help elephants move away from the tracks on sighting trains as sufficient space will be available along the sides, the Railways’ counsel told the court.