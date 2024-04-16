Ferrying people in cargo vehicles continues unchecked in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Transportation of people in commercial vehicles, particularly goods vehicles, continues unhindered despite a 2016 Madras High Court directive against the dangerous practice.

The HC had asked the Election Commission of India, the Department of Road Transport and Road Safety and Police Department to prevent the ferrying of people in commercial vehicles.

Despite the order, people continue to be taken on commercial vehicles to participate in election campaigns. In rural Dharmapuri where public transport is poor people depend on commercial vehicles for their daily commute. In most cases, the Police or the Regional Transport Office only issue a warning to people and do not take action against the driver or vehicle owner.

Speaking to TNIE, J Prathapan, district secretary of Tamil Nadu agriculturist labourers association, said, “People often employ commercial vehicles, as it is cheaper, faster and more accessible instead of government transport vehicles like bus or mini-bus. In most cases, labourers or farmers in the district have poor income and they employ a driver, get a vehicle from an acquaintance and share the diesel charge for pickup trucks. They then transport over 30 people in a pickup to reach a public meeting, family function, or even their workplace. At most, each person would have to pay somewhere between Rs 50 to 80 and they can go anywhere in the district.”

“But they are unaware of the risks involved, in most cases these poor labourers or farmers are unaware that such an act is illegal. However, the use of such vehicles during the election campaign is unacceptable. Parties must not allow such practices as it puts people’s lives at risk,” Prathapan added.

N Anandan, a Dharmapuri resident, said, “ In the past three weeks, numerous public campaigns have been held in Dharmapuri. All major parties including the BJP, DMK, AIADMK and PMK have used commercial vehicles to transport people to their meetings. While the people can be accused of being ignorant, party men cannot be excused. In the case of an accident who will take the responsibility? Police and Regional Transport office must take strict measures to prevent such modes of transportation across the state.”

When contacted, police said, “We issue warnings. During public meetings regulating traffic and maintaining law and order is our priority. So at that time, we could not take strict action or issue fines.”

Regional Transport Officer, Dhamodaran said, “We usually issue warnings and impose fine. Despite this, the practice of hiring commercial vehicles to transport people continues. The key problem is lack of awareness and we are taking steps to ensure such practices are stopped.”