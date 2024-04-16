In poll season, people use boycott threat to put spotlight on issues

ERODE: Even as the Election Commission aims to ensure 100% voting in the Lok Sabha election on April 19, people are threatening to boycott it even for minor issues, thereby keeping officials on their toes.

On Monday, residents of Pannai Nagar near the Kollampalayam installed a banner announcing their decision demanding the removal of an encroachment on a public road. On information, the Surampatti police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the public. The banner was removed after an assurance of prompt action. In the last week, three similar cases of election boycotts were resolved through talks by the officials.Meanwhile, the LBP irrigated farmers have also made election boycott threat demanding release of water from the Bhavanisagar dam.

Speaking to TNIE, KR Sudhanthirarasu, President of Tamil Nadu Small and Micro Farmers Association, said, “According to the G.O. Number 11, the WRD has to provide 11.5 tmcft of water from the dam in four intervals from January 7 to May 1. However officials stopped water supply in the middle of the fourth wetting due to the poor storage level. Officials should release water from the dam from April 18 for the fifth wetting. Otherwise, compensation of Rs 3000 per acre should be provided for crops. The announcement should be made by April 18. Otherwise, we will boycott the election. We are going to create awareness in this regard among all farmers.”

A senior officer in the district administration said “Election boycott threats are issued even for minor local issues. Some issues, thoough, are long-term requests. Our officials go to those areas and find a solution through talks. There is no other way. We also monitor such campaigns through social media.”