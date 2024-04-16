INDIA bloc is a union of corrupt politicians: JP Nadda

PUDUCHERRY: BJP National President J P Nadda on Monday alleged that the INDIA bloc is a "conglomerate of corrupt political parties," half of whom are out on bail or imprisoned. He urged the people to vote for the BJP, which he claimed has been leading with development and welfare.



During a road show in Anna Salai to canvass votes for Puducherry BJP candidate A Namassivayam, Nadda said that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, P Chidambaram, and Karthi Chidambaram were out on bail, while AAP leaders Aravind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and others were imprisoned. He questioned the integrity of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool Congress, accusing them of being involved in several scams.

He credited the prime minister of changing the "divisive politics" in the national space that had stayed dormant for around 17 years. "Modi has introduced the politics of performance and equitable development," he said. Further, Nadda mentioned several development and welfare schemes of the BJP government, including infrastructural advancements in rural areas, empowerment schemes for farmers and women, benefits of Ayushman Bharat and the promise of extension of Garib Kalyan Yojana providing food grains to the poor by five more years.

Puducherry has and will continue to develop under Modi's governance, he said, urging the people to vote for the party's Puducherry candidate A Namassivayam.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, BJP Political In-charge Niram Kumar Surana and several leaders of the alliance parties participated in the roadshow.