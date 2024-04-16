Industry-government collaboration necessary for growth of democracy, says Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

COIMBATORE : State Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan took part in a meeting with the industry associations of Coimbatore on Monday. He spoke on the current trends and issues in the industry and spelt out the role of industries in the growth of Tamil Nadu.

In his special address, the minister emphasised the vital role of private industries in driving innovation and progress within a democratic framework. He stated that democracy thrives when there is active involvement and collaboration between the government and private sectors. He also deliberated on enhancing the overall outcomes of health and education through reforms implemented across various sectors. He highlighted the importance of investing in infrastructure to ensure that the benefits of technology reach every corner of the nation.

Industrialists from various industry associations including CODISSIA (Coimbatore District Small Industries Association), ICCI (Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry), CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), SIEMA (South Indian Engineering Manufacturers’ Association), IIF (Indian Institute of Foundry Men), Yi (Young Indians), SISPA (South Indian Spinners Association), COTMA (Coimbatore Tiruppur District Micro & Cottage Entrepreneurs Association, OSMA (Open End Spinning Mills Association) and various other organisations took part in the meeting.

CII Coimbatore Zone in association with CODISSIA, SIEMA, IIF and Yi organised the Special Interactive Session with Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan at the CODISSIA trade fair complex in Coimbatore.

Dr R Nandini, Chairperson, CII Southern Region, welcomed the members. G Radhakrishnan, Chairman of CII Coimbatore Zone, Dr K Senthil Ganesh, Immediate Past Chairman of CII Coimbatore Zone, V Thirugnanam, President of CODISSIA, D Vignesh, President of SIEMA, Hari Viswanathan, Honorary Secretary of IIF Coimbatore Chapter and Vishnu Prabhakar, Chairperson of Yi Coimbatore Chapter spoke at the event.