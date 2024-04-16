SPCSS-TN exhorts people to ensure INDIA bloc's victory

MADURAI: The State Platform for Common School System — Tamil Nadu (SPCSS TN) has appealed to the people to bring the INDIA bloc to power in a bid to uphold constitutional values. Speaking to reporters here on Monday, SPCSS TN General Secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu exhorted the public to peruse the election manifestos released by different political parties, before casting their votes.



"The BJP's 10 years in power have resulted in market hegemony, which has permeated all sectors of society and education in particular, making it almost impossible for people from the economically weaker sections to pursue education of their choice," said Babu.

He further stated that some Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodhaya Vidyalaya schools are branded under the PM SHRI, while the rest are deprived of the facilities and opportunities that accompany the scheme.



He said that school education is being rendered irrelevant with the introduction of NEET and CUET, and coaching centres will replace schools. "If the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, in its present form, is implemented by 2030, there will be no fully public-funded state higher education institution. The BJP at different levels has redefined democracy," Babu added.



"The INDIA bloc has assured that the public-funded institutions will be strengthened under its reign, the planning commission restored, and the demands and aspirations of people fulfilled," stated Babu.