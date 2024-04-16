Stalin calls BJP’s poll manifesto a villain, praises Congress manifesto as hero

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday slammed the BJP’s election manifesto calling it a villain and praised the Congress manifesto as a hero.

Addressing an election campaign meeting for Thiruvallur and Chennai North parliament constituencies, Stain said that the DMK’s demands have been reflected in the Congress’s manifesto which has assured to provide Rs 1 lakh per year to poor women, grant exemption from NEET to Tamil Nadu, provide 50% reservation to women in government jobs, carry out caste census, increase the ceiling of the reservation and double the education assistance for SC/ST students, and reformed the GST. He added that the BJP’s manifesto is a villain who wants to divide the people along religious lines and the BJP’s proposed Uniform Civil Code would be dangerous to the country.

Pointing out BJP’s failures, he said the party is promising sanitary napkins for Rs 1, but the same promise was made in the 2019 parliament election too. He further added that the BJP imposed GST for the sanitary napkins and it was the DMK MPs who raised voice against the imposing of GST on the sanitary napkins.

Condemning PM Modi’s recent remarks against eating non-vegetarian food by leaders of opposition parties, he said, “Whenever he opens his mouth, he divides people based on caste and religion. Now he stoops even lower and criticises the food that other people eat. Not just Modi, no one has the right to decide what the person next to you should eat.” He went on to allege that Indian history has never seen a man who did such cheap politics for votes.

He further listed out the various state government schemes and claimed that crores of people have been benefiting through them. He further charged the AIADMK which supported the BJP’s anti-people policies and laws and defended them saying they (policies) would not affect the people of TN. He urged the people of the state to reject the BJP as well as AIADMK.

Earlier in the day, CM through a social media post, criticised the BJP for collecting GST for small businesses and he termed that GST as Gabbar Singh Tax. He further claimed that 64% of GST is being collected from the poor and only 3% of GST is being collected from the richest of the country.