Tamil Nadu: Frequent power outages disrupt crop cultivation in Ranipet

RANIPET: Losing power supply for roughly six hours a day, especially during mornings and evenings, for the past 15 days has severely disrupted the crop cultivation process, leaving several farmers in the district distressed. The intermittent supply of power largely interferes with irrigation, as most of the farmers depend on the operation of motor pumps for the process.

Anbarasan, a farmer, said, "Before planting, we need to irrigate the fields using motor pumps. However, with the frequent power outages, we are unable to do so."

Tamilaga Vivasaya Sangam Youth Wing President Subhash pointed out that a three-phase electricity connection is required to operate motor pumps. "Unfortunately, the power cuts often leave one of the phases disconnected, exacerbating the issue," he said.

Several areas in Ranipet, including Nemili, Reddywaram, Kaveripakkam, Ullinallur, and Siruvalayam, have reportedly been experiencing persistent power outages.

R Narasimman, another farmer, recounted, "Last week, I employed 20 farmhands to work on my land. However, due to the ongoing power supply issues, they were unable to complete the work. The same situation persisted the next day."

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent Engineer Officer R Ramalingam refuted the claims of frequent power outages, meanwhile assuring that, if brought to their notice, the issue would be addressed accordingly.

Paddy, millets (such as cholam, cumbu, and ragi), maize, pulses, oilseeds, sugarcane, and cotton are among the major crops cultivated by the farmers in Ranipet and its surrounding areas.