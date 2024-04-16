Tangedco official issues transfer orders violating poll code

THENI: In violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the Tangedco Assistant Executive Engineer issued transfer orders to two commercial inspectors on April 4, stating administrative reasons.

According to sources, G Subbiahan, Assistant Executive Engineer of Tangedco Andipatti, issued the transfer orders to M Gajendran, who worked at the Andipatti south section, and Palanichamy, who was employed at the Mayiladumparai section.



Gajendran and Palanichamy were transferred to Mayiladumparai and Andipatti south sections, respectively. Sources said that following the transfer, Gajendran and Palanichamy joined duty on April 5 and 8, respectively. Though TNIE took up the issue with Superintending Engineer A Sahayaraj, the officer said he was unaware of the issue and assured to look into the matter.



Later, it was learnt that the transfer orders were cancelled and an order in this regard was issued on April 6, and TNIE was able to access the cancellation order. However, sources said that the officers continue to work at the transferred locations and the matter was brought to the notice of Returning Officer RV Shajeevana, who assured to look into the issue.

