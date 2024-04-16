Transgenders acknowledge strides made by them with government backing

SALEM: The members of the Salem Transgenders Welfare Association held a celebration at the Salem Old Nationalist Association building on Monday afternoon to mark World Transgender Day which fell on March 31.

As a toast to the unity and progress of the transgender community the celebration began with the cutting of cakes.

Government officials and local business leaders joined the celebration, welcomed by the warm gestures of the transgender community. In a gesture of appreciation and acknowledgement, sweets were offered to these dignitaries as a token of gratitude for their support and understanding.

Speaking to the press amidst the festivities, they highlighted the transformative journey of societal acceptance, acknowledging the past neglect and discrimination they endured. However, they also emphasised the positive strides made possible by government schemes and support, particularly in facilitating access to education.

“We feel proud to live in a society that has witnessed our struggles and now embraces our existence,” remarked S Vidhyashri. “The support and initiatives provided by the government have been instrumental in empowering us, especially in pursuing education and securing better opportunities for ourselves,” she added.

