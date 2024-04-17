Candidates intensify campaigns in Tamil Nadu as election nears

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: AIADMK’s Tenkasi candidate Dr K Krishnasamy met with shopkeepers and other locals while campaigning near Courtallam Main Falls on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons, he promised that if elected as an MP, he will take steps to link different waterfalls of Courtallam to enable water flow in the main falls throughout the year.

"By doing so, there will be development in Courtallam town and its people will have a source of income throughout the year. I will make efforts to get Courtallam a spot on the global tourism map," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Tenkasi candidate B John Pandian, canvassed for votes in Thalavaipuram, Atkondarkulam, Chenthatti, Veppankulam, Ramanthapuram, Kalappa Kulam, Sankarankovil and Puliyampatti of Sankarankovil assembly segment.

BC Welfare Minister Raja Kannappan canvassed votes for Tirunelveli Congress candidate C Robert Bruce near Kallidaikurichi. Accompanied by DMK Union Secretary Mari Vannamuthu, Bruce also campaigned in Ariyanayagipuram and surrounding villages.

Tirunelveli BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran campaigned in Thamaraikulam, Pallamadai, Kanarpatti, Keezhapillaiyarkulam and Kattarakulam areas.

