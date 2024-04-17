Congress tries to polarise north & south: Union Minister Rajnath Singh

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh accused Congress of attempting to polarise people in the north and south parts of the country. He was speaking at a roadshow organised in support of Tiruvannamalai BJP candidate A Asuvathaman on Tuesday.

The roadshow spanned a distance of two kilometres, starting at Kamarajar state and culminating at the Gandhi statue in Tiruvannamalai. Addressing the BJP cadre during the event, Rajnath Singh accused Congress and its allies of attempting to sow seeds of division between the north and the south regions of India.

“Congress and its allies attempt to polarize our nation between the North and the South. However, the perspective from BJP is that all the regions whether East, North, West or South, should coexist harmoniously,” he said.

Singh further stressed the party’s dedication to promote cultural harmony, citing the reverence of Lord Ramachandran.

He contrasted the BJP’s nationalist agenda with the familial priorities of the DMK and Congress. “Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has made significant strides in the global economy, climbing from the 11th to the fifth position, with ambitions to reach the third place by 2027,” he said.