Delimitation of LS seats a threat to TN, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Terming the BJP government’s proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies as ‘a knife hanging over the state’s head’, CM MK Stalin said the exercise is a threat to the state’s political representation. He accused PM Narendra Modi of plotting to undermine the state’s influence by reducing its MP seats.

In a social media post on X, Stalin urged the people to wake up to the ‘impending threat’, stating, “If we do not act now, there will be no dawn for Tamil Nadu.”

Stalin added there would be grave consequences if the BJP was to return to power and that their proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats through delimitation would severely disadvantage Tamil Nadu. He argued the delimitation exercise would unfairly penalise states like Tamil Nadu, which have effectively managed their population growth while rewarding those that have failed to do so.

Stalin said Modi, even for the sake of false promises, has not said that he will not reduce the state’s strength in the Lok Sabha. “Let’s ignore the BJP and its clandestine ally AIADMK, who are openly trying to destroy Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Stalin campaigned for DMK’s North Chennai and Central Chennai candidates Kalanidhi Veerasamy and Dayanidhi Maran respectively at Kolathur and ICF areas. During the campaign, he stopped to watch students playing football in a playground in Kolathur assembly constituency and also went on to kick a ball with them.