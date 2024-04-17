Division of Muslim votes in Vellore will work in BJP's favour: Shanmugam

VELLORE: Vellor BJP candidate and founding president of the New Justice Party AC Shanmugam expressed confidence that the division of Muslim votes in Vellore will work in his party's favour. He also unveiled his election manifesto on Tuesday.

The manifesto highlighted plans for establishing higher education institutions like AIIMS, IIM, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya schools, an industrial park, an outer ring road, and transportation improvements in Vellore. Additionally, proposals for constructing high-level bridges, a metro rail project, and a military logistics manufacturing centre at Kudiatham were outlined.

He also mentioned central government-funded initiatives such as treating tannery effluents in Vaniyampadi and Ambur, constructing a railway flyover in the Vaniyampadi New Town area, establishing a Government Medical College Hospital in Vaniyampadi, and building a railway flyover in the Reddhoppu area of Ambur along with the revival of the closed Ambur Cooperative Sugar Factory in the manifesto.

Addressing reporters, Shanmugam, asserted the BJP's imminent victory in the constituency following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit. He highlighted the division of Muslim votes, the primary constituency base, and expressed confidence in securing a portion of those votes, predicting a victory margin of at least 1.50 lakh votes.



