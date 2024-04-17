DMK leaders, Kamal have no idea about GST: BJP MLA Vanathi

COIMBATORE: BJP Mahila Morcha president and MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said leaders of the DMK and its allies are criticising GST because they do not understand how it works. She said this while speaking in a event where Delhi-based Public Policy Research Center released a report titled “Abandonment of Aspirations by the DMK - A tale of corruption and Neglect’.

Stating that tax collection has increased due to GST, Vanathi said DMK leaders and its allies including Kamal Haasan were talking without understanding it. “There will be representatives of all states in the GST council, if there are problems, it is the responsibility of the state government to present its arguments in the council,” she explained.

Further, Vanathi said the report details how the DMK government has affected the development of the state, adding agriculture and water resource management are neglected.

Earlier in the day, BJP cadres and members of . Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam staged sit-in protest on the collectorate premises alleging DMK and AIADMK candidates were distributing money to voters in Coimbatore and Pollachi constituencies.