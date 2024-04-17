DMK’s first family looting TN, says Rajnath Singh

KRISHNAGIRI: The DMK’s first family is looting Tamil Nadu, and sand mafia in Tamil Nadu have caused Rs 4, 600 crore loss to the state in thse last two years of DMK regime, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday while campaigning for BJP candidate C Narasimhan in Krishnagiri.

He added, “ Youngsters in Tamil Nadu can not achieve development because of DMK family politics, that’s why BJP state president K Annamalai had chosen BJP or else he would have chosen DMK or AIADMK. Only the BJP can provide protection and future for youths and the nation. DMK prioritizes its family, but the BJP prioritizes the nation.”

“Till 2014, 92% of mobile phones were imported, but now we are exporting them. Broadband coverage before 2014 was 20% in the country, now it has increased to 80%. In March 2024, 1, 344 crore Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions took place worth around Rs 19.78 lakh crore. In the nine years of the BJP government, 148 airports were built which is 74 earlier. Also, defence products exports was Rs 600 crore in Congress government, which is now Rs 21, 000 crore and now India is in top 25 countries in global in exporting defence products,” Singh said.

He pointed out that opposition parties, especially DMK are making blasphemous remarks on Hindu gods and Hinduism and degrading women. Modi has protected many Tamil fishermen from the Sri Lankan Navy, he added.

“Whenever I visit Tamil Nadu, I remember former AIADMK Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who worked for the poor and improved their lives. Also, Tamil Nadu gave many welfare schemes including noon meal scheme and leaders like K Kamaraj, MG Ramachandran, C Rajagopalachari. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inspired by these leaders,” he said.