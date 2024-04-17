Filmmaker-candidate in Tamil Nadu takes page out of his script

COIMBATORE: Every election, the spotlight falls on some independents who have a unique campaigning style or poll promises. In Coimbatore, V Arunkanth, a film-maker, is grabbing attention with the promise of bringing natural resources under the defence ministry and using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect and prevent its plunder. Also, his manifesto talks about offering free medical education to only those who are inclined towards social service, and introducing a red button in the EVM using which people can de-vote a candidate they do not like.

Arunkanth (38) is an alumnus of the PSG Institutions, like his opponents from DMK, AIADMK and BJP, who completed Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM). He made four films and his manifesto is based on his third directorial venture ‘Operation Jujupi’, a fantasy film released in 2022. In the film, which features actors Y Gee Mahindra, Santana Bharathi, and Cook with Comali-fame Ashwin, he portrays a parliament made up of independent candidates and reforms in electoral politics.