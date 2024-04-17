Filmmaker-candidate in Tamil Nadu takes page out of his script

COIMBATORE: Every election, the spotlight falls on some independents who have a unique campaigning style or poll promises. In Coimbatore, V Arunkanth, a film-maker, is grabbing attention with the promise of bringing natural resources under the defence ministry and using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect and prevent its plunder. Also, his manifesto talks about offering free medical education to only those who are inclined towards social service, and introducing a red button in the EVM using which people can de-vote a candidate they do not like.
Arunkanth (38) is an alumnus of the PSG Institutions, like his opponents from DMK, AIADMK and BJP, who completed Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM). He made four films and his manifesto is based on his third directorial venture ‘Operation Jujupi’, a fantasy film released in 2022. In the film, which features actors Y Gee Mahindra, Santana Bharathi, and Cook with Comali-fame Ashwin, he portrays a parliament made up of independent candidates and reforms in electoral politics.
“In the film, the prime minister, who is also an independent, announces 13 ambitious schemes for the welfare of society like bringing the country’s natural resources under the control of defence forces. These are truly worth implementing. I present these as my election promises,” said Arunkanth.
“It is not true that what appears in the film cannot be implemented in practice. Through the film, I told people what I thought could bring about reforms. I am contesting in this election with the hope I can bring about the changes I spoke about in the film,” Arunkanth, resident of Nanjundapuram, told TNIE.
He has directed three more films — Goko Mako (2019), Intha Nilai Maarum (2020), and Rivet (2022). Arunkanth teaches inbound marketing in a private college in the city.