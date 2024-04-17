Five candidates in Puducherry get Rs 2 lakh fine for posting ads on social media without MCMC clearance

PUDUCHERRY: Five candidates of the Puducherry constituency have been slapped with fines totalling Rs 2 lakh for posting advertisements on social media platforms without obtaining clearance from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

The candidates, including those of major political parties and independents, have been penalized for breaching the election model code of conduct, said Returning Officer A Kulothungan in a press meeting on Tuesday. Additionally, responses to show cause notices issued to the AINRC and BJP for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have been forwarded to the Election Commission of India for further deliberation.

The notice to AINRC was issued following Chief Minister N Rangasamy's campaign announcement regarding a hike in old age pension, deemed a potential MCC violation. Similarly, the BJP received a notice regarding the usage of Pondicherry Police logos and imagery in its campaign material, which raised concerns about unauthorized appropriation.

Explaining about the election preparedness, Kulothungan said that the election machinery is operating at full capacity to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process. The total electorate comprises 10,23,699 voters, including 4,80,569 male, 5,42,979 female, and 151 third-gender voters, with an additional 28,921 new voters.

"A comprehensive 24-hour monitoring system, bolstered by the collaboration of Central Security Forces and the Puducherry Police, has been implemented. This includes various monitoring teams, check posts, and flying squads to enforce election regulations diligently. Special flying squads, numbering 48, have been deployed alongside 33 flying squads and 31 border check posts to uphold the MCC rigorously," he added.

Ahead of polling day, transportation arrangements have been made for voters above 85 years of age and persons with disabilities. Notably, cinema showings have been suspended on April 18 (night show) and 19, and loudspeaker usage has been prohibited following the conclusion of campaigning at 6 pm, with section 144 of the CrPC being imposed.