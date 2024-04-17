IIT grad from UP tops civil service exam, 5 from TN among top 100

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu candidates have performed better in Civil Services Examination (CSE) compared to last two years with five of them featuring in the top 100 as per the results declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

While Aditya Srivastava, a trainee Indian Police Service officer, has topped the exam, Animesh Pradhan, Donuru Ananya Reddy, P K Sidharth Ramkumar, and Ruhani have secured second, third, fourth and fifth rank, respectively.

Top ranker Srivastava (27), who hails from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, had completed his BTech in electrical engineering from IIT-Kanpur.

A total of 1,016 candidates — 664 men and 352 women — have qualified in the exam and have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various services.

Though the state-wise candidate figures are still being awaited, data compiled by former IAS officers and coaching centres show that of the 1,016 successful candidates at least 45 are from Tamil Nadu. The numbers may rise as TN candidates had appeared for the exam from centres outside the state too, they said. Last year, not a single candidate from Tamil Nadu made it to the top 100.

Congratulating the successful candidates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said their efforts will shape the future of the nation in the times to come. In his posts on X, the PM also reached out to the unsuccessful aspirants, saying they have chances ahead to succeed while noting that India is rich with opportunities where their talents can truly shine.