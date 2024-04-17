Just 90 voters, no candidate has campaigned in TN's Kadambakuttai

KRISHNAGIRI: Residents of Kadambakuttai, a tribal settlement in Bettamugilalam panchayat in Krishnagiri do not know who are in the fray as neither the candidates nor cadres of their parties have visited the village so far to canvass for votes.

TNIE trekked to Kadambakuttai on Monday, which has a population of around 50 tribal families and some caste Hindu families.

Though Kadambakuttai is situated in Krishnagiri district, one has to travel through Panchapalli in neighbouring Dharmapuri district and then trek for 2.5 km to reach the village.

“For many decades, we have been demanding road, but have not got it, Hardly any politician, including the MLA, visits us. Incumbent Thalli MLA T Ramachandran (CPI) came here a few times. We just know that elections will be held on Friday, many of us are unaware of who is contesting. Due to summer, our cattle are struggling without sufficient fodder and water. We have been demanding a small water tank for cattle in the past few months, but it’s not addressed,” said K Govindammal (60).

M Mallamma (45), a tribal woman, said, “If politicians are not ready to visit us even during elections, how can they address our grievance once they are elected? Also, some political parties asked us to trek down to the foothill so that they could campaign amidst us. Due to lack of road facility, we are unable to get health care facility, we need to carry people in makeshift cradles during emergencies .”

According to Bettamugilalam panchayat secretary Jayakumar, there are 90 eligible voters in Kadambakuttai, and a polling booth would be set up in the village. He said he had asked the panchayat ward member Kumar to construct a water tank for cattle, but they did not.

Kelamangalam BDO CN Sreenivas Murthy told TNIE that a proposal to lay road for 1.6 km, out of 2. 5 km stretch, was sent to the forest department a few months ago and they are awaiting approval.

When contacted, Hosur forest division wildlife warden K Karthikeyani said, “The proposal for road was made under forest rights act and actual road needs to be laid for seven km. So for the remaining five km, again they can not apply under the forest right act. We directed the District Rural Development Agency to apply through the PARIVESH portal.”

Congress candidate K Gopinath was not available for a comment. AIADMK candidate V Jayaprakash said he had spoken to the village headman of Kadambakuttai.