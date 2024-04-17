Madras High Court junks plea to stop polls in Nellai

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to stop the polls in Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency alleging that BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran suppressed facts on a pending criminal case in his nomination papers. The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad said the court cannot consider the petition due to want of time as the polling day is fast approaching.

“It is too late in the day,” the bench said. However, it added the petitioner can seek remedy through an election petition after the polls. The petition was filed by V Maharajan, a practising advocate from Madurai. He alleged that Nagendran had suppressed the facts of pending criminal case filed under sections of IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act registered at the Nanguneri police station. He also said asset details were also not properly revealed in the nomination papers.

The court also dismissed another petition filed by Sekar alleging that his application to contest the polls in Madurai constituency was rejected on the grounds it was proposed by those belonging to another constituency.