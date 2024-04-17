Mammoth garlands add glitz & glamour to TN poll fiesta

CHENNAI: Flower garlands have always been a part of the poll fiesta in Tamil Nadu, but they seem to have undergone a humongous transformation this time with mammoth ones weighing several kilos and costing lakhs turning out to be showstoppers at the poll campaigns.

While flower traders are laughing all the way to the bank because of the ‘hefty’ orders, social activists are livid at the practice of welcoming leaders with these massive garlands using cranes and earthmovers amid crowds as any mishap can endanger lives. A Karunanidhi, a flower trader, said the options available include garlands made of chocolates, fruits, and even currency notes.

‘Most garland receptions held without candidates’ knowledge’

While a 100kg rose garland may cost around Rs 25,000, the minimum cost of a 100kg chocolate garland may be Rs 30,000 depending on the chocolate used.

Sources said while on an average 60 garlands of 100 kg size are purchased by political parties per day in Chennai, bigger ones weighing more than 300 kg are also being bought quite frequently. More than 300 such massive garlands have been made from the Koyambedu flower market for election rallies.

Shanmugam, an employee at a garland shop in Chennai, told TNIE that due to the bustling poll business over the past three weeks, workers have been busy. He said each labourer receives at least Rs 1,500 for an eight-hour shift dedicated to crafting garlands.

Another garland maker from Koyambedu market told TNIE that a 10-foot high Rs 20 currency garland, weighing around 100 kg, may cost Rs 2 lakh excluding the production cost. Approximately five to 10 such currency garlands have been made in Koyambedu this poll season so far, he said. Another garland trader said cadres also place orders for making huge garlands with the colours of their party flag. The cost of these garlands would vary depending on the availability of such colourful flowers. He said that due to lack of enough golden orange flowers to make a huge garland for the BJP, he had to bring orange flowers from Hosur.

An associate of a prominent Dravidian party’s candidate said in many cases local party workers organise such grand garland receptions without the candidates’ prior knowledge, and candidates often feel compelled to accept them as avoiding them during the campaign would be deemed unfavourable. Arappor Iyakkam Convener Jayaram Venkatesan called for a complete ban on the practice urging the Election Commission to include the expenses related to these grand receptions in the candidates’ expenditure accounts.

A DMK ward councillor, who provided a huge garland reception to DMK candidate Thamizhachi Thangapandian, said such gestures attract voters and create a positive impression about the party’s prospects. “The additional expense for transportation and crane rental would be Rs 10,000. No police or ECI permission is required for such activities as they are integral to the campaign process,” he said.