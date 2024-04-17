Modi, Shah visits in TN propels BJP cadres

KANNIYAKUMARI: With Chief Minister MK Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi skipping poll campaigns in Kanniyakumari, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent roadshow and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting last month in the district were able to provide fillip to BJP cadres here and the effects will reflect in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, opined party sources.

However, Congress and DMK functionaries are of the view that the BJP leaders' campaigns would not affect Congress' victory in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency and Vilavancode assembly byelection, as Stalin and Rahul Gandhi went on canvassing trails for candidates in Tirunelveli. Ahead of the announcement of the election schedule, the prime minister visited Kanniyakumari (on March 15) and campaigned for the party, along with BJP state chief K Annamalai and other NDA leaders. His visit definitely gave a boost to the morale of the party cadres here. Similarly, Amit Shah's roadshow in Thuckalay canvassing votes for candidates Pon Radhakrishnan and VS Nandhini, aroused a huge response among the party workers, sources said.

According to BJP Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha in-charge AN Rajakannan, Modi and Shah received a rousing welcome from the people. "It clearly indicates a thumping victory for the saffron party in the upcoming polls," he said. Whereas, DMK east district secretary and Nagercoil Mayor R Mahesh said their party will sweep huge majorities and added that INDIA bloc cadres were also effectively campaigning in Kanniyakumari and Vilavancode to ensure Congress' victory.

Congress MLA S Rajesh Kumar, who lauded Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, said, "Our leader (Rahul Gandhi) started the yatra from Kanniyakumari in 2022 and travelled three days across the district. Through the act, he was able to bring about a change among the party cadres and the people at a grassroot level." He further pointed out the campaigns conducted by TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and others. Commenting on the defection by ex-MLA S Vijayadharani, Rajesh Kumar opined, "Her campaigning for the BJP will not make any impact in the Vilavancode bypoll. Instead, it will only be aiding the Congress to sweep huge margins."