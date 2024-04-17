Modi will bring corrupt parties & leaders to task after election: JP Nadda

TENKASI/RAMANATHAPURAM: Political parties that are part of the INDIA bloc are corrupt, and once the elections are over, the BJP will intensify action against the corrupt, BJP national president JP Nadda said while canvassing for the party’s Tenkasi candidate John Pandian on Tuesday.

“DMK leaders have properties worth Rs 1.34 lakh crore. The prime minister has said he will not spare corrupt parties and leaders. After June 4, action against the corrupt will be intensified,” he said.

“Tamil Nadu is always special to Modi, who is implementing various schemes for the people here. Around 14 lakh houses and 60 lakh toilets have been constructed in TN under union government schemes. Nearly 12,000 km of roads have been laid in rural areas and 11 medical colleges have been constructed here.

The BJP government also constructed a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. We love the Tamil language, which is why we are promoting Thiruvalluvar across the world,” Nadda said, adding, “We are the ones who conducted Kashi Tamil Sangamam.”

In Ramanathapuram, Nadda lashed out at the ruling party, stating the DMK is — D for Dynasty, M for Money laundering and K for Katta panchayat. After a roadshow in the Paramakudi area, where he campaigned for former chief minister and Ramanathapuram candidate O Panneerselvam, Nadda said that the union government has initiated various welfare schemes, especially for Tamil Nadu.

“Since Tamil Nadu is special for Modi, fund allocation is four times higher. Under Modi’s leadership, more developments will happen in the future,” the BJP leader said.