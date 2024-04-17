Patient’s father knifes PG doctor in Pondy hospital

PUDUCHERRY: A resident doctor at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGHPGI) in Puducherry suffered severe neck injury after he was slashed with a knife by the father of a patient under the influence of alcohol late on Monday.

Dr Naveen Kumar (31) of Tirupattur in Tamil Nadu, a postgraduate student in Ophthalmology, was doing three months of District Residency Program (DRP) at the IGGGHPGI. According to sources, the doctor suffered a deep neck laceration requiring 18 sutures and incurred a marginal mandibular nerve injury. Since the cut was just two inches above the carotid artery, Naveen escaped from a potential fatal injury, hospital authorities said. The doctor was standing near the casualty entrance waiting for food delivery when he suffered the unprovoked attack, sources said.

Police said the assailant, Vinoth Kumar (39), father of a patient being treated for two-wheeler accident, was allegedly in an inebriated condition at the time of the attack. Kumar, an autorickshaw driver from Boomianpet, Puducherry, was creating ruckus in the hospital after his son and two other boys aged between 12 and 14 were admitted to the hospital following head and other injuries sustained in a two-wheeler accident on Monday. While one of the three boys dies of injuries, the other two were being treated at the trauma care unit of the hospital. Kumar was repeatedly causing trouble to the hospital staff by entering the ward and disturbing treatment.