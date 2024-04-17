Perambalur farmers in Tamil Nadu seek processing centre, MSP for shallots

"When shallot prices are up by Rs 60-100 per kg, farmers get low returns because they do not sell directly. Traders and middlemen make a profit by buying from farmers and selling them. Every harvest season, it is difficult for the farmers to get money spent on cultivation. Onion is cultivated only in a few districts. When the price of shallot goes up, the government should fix the right price for it and procure it directly from farmers and sell it through ration shops," he added.

Chelladurai said when the yield is high they are not able to save it for seed. Thus, a cold storage facility should be set up to store the shallots. As Perambalur shallot is popular in Asia, it should be given a GI tag, he stated.

A Sethuraman, a farmer from Chettikulam said, "A facility is available in Chettikulam godown for farmers to store onion. But it has been inactive for many years. If the authorities open it and bring traders here, we are likely to get a minimum price without middlemen. Otherwise, we may have to sell at lowest price suggested by traders."

Another farmer S Ragavan said, "I spend Rs 30,000 per acre for planting the crop. But we could not get even this money back. When the price is high, shallots suffer from basal rot diseases and there is no yield. When the yield is high there is no price. So, the government must provide a minimum support price for the produce. Also, farmers have to take the onion to Tiruchy market and sell it. This increases cost of transportation. A market should be set up in Perambalur or arrangements should be made to sell in a regulated market here."