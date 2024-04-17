PM Modi will help nations in managing crisis: TN BJP chief Annamalai

TIRUPPUR: BJP state president K Annamalai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will emerge as a global leader this year and nations through the global crisis.

Addressing media persons in Palladam on Tuesday, he said, “There is a serious situation in international politics, where war between Hamas and Israel has intensified. War between Ukraine and Russia is continuing. There is information about the involvement of officials of Iran in the war. As a result, the war in the Middle East is growing geographically, due to the involvement of Iran. The involvement of Iran will disturb shipping sector. We need a strong leader, like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will never compromise the nation’s interest and ensure the stability of economic growth of the country. As we have seen his leadership during the past crisis, we are sure Prime Minister Narendra Modi can tide over problems. He alone can talk to Israel, Iran and other countries. He will emerge as a world leader, as the US, UK and Russia.”

Annamalai started his campaign after paying homage at the memorial pillar in Ayyampalayam erected for people who were shot dead in 1977 when they protested against the 20 paise increase in power tariff by the state government. Annamalai also welcomed judgement in the Palladam murder case.