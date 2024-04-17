PMK will form alliance rule in 2026 without DMK or AIADMK, says Anbumani Ramadoss

CUDDALORE: Pattali Makkal Katchi(PMK) will establish an alliance government in Tamil Nadu in 2026 without DMK or AIADMK, said party president Anbumani Ramadoss.

Campaigning for BJP candidate P Karthiyayini in Chidambaram on Tuesday, he raised questions about the efficiency of incumbent MP Thirumavalavan. "Did Thirumavalavan has done anything for this constituency? Did he find solutions for any issue?"

Veernam is the biggest lake in the state. But dredging work has not been done there. From Kaveri to Katchatheevu issues, the DMK alliance betrayed us, and Thirumavalavan was an accomplice, he added.

Criticizing the alliance under Edappadi Palanisamy, Ramdoss said, "AIADMK will vanish after the election. They say we betrayed them, but we carried them on our shoulders and made them chief ministers one after another."

Talking about the 2026 assembly polls, he asserted, "In 2026, we will form an alliance government without DMK and AIADMK. They have spoiled Tamil Nadu in the past 57 years. Both parties betrayed Tamil Nadu, its people, and farmers. They made many generations addicted to liquor and women must understand that."

Continuing his lambent, he said, "Thangar Bachan, contesting as PMK candidate in Cuddalore, had a fortune teller detained after predicting his victory through a parakeet. DMK's lack of tolerance is evident. Drug smugglers are roaming freely, even taking photographs with CM Stalin."

"Among ten seats allotted to us, we have three for women and two for scheduled caste people. This is true social justice. Karnataka CM strongly says they will construct a dam in Mekedatu but Tamil Nadu leaders, including Thirumavalavan, remain silent. We never give up on our principles," he concluded.