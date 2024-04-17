Poll rules turn roadblocks in taking symbols to the voters in TN

TIRUCHY: Over the past few days, residents of the district received an IVR or pre-recorded call from MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko in which he identified himself as the DMK-led alliance’s candidate for Tiruchy constituency and sought votes for his ‘matchbox’ symbol in the general election.

A few days prior to him taking to this mode of canvassing, a video clip began to do the rounds on social media featuring a man, believed to be in his 50s. In the clip, the man was asked of his opinion on the parliamentary election to which he replied that he is going to vote for the ‘rising sun’ symbol.

He went on to justify his choice by mentioning that the monthly honorarium being provided for women by the DMK regime met the medical expenses of his wife. The person recording the video then informed him that the DMK alliance was contesting under the ‘matchbox’ symbol in Tiruchy. The man replied that he became aware of it only then.

Elsewhere, in Chidambaram constituency, the DMK alliance campaigners arranged for a load vehicle carrying a gigantic ‘pot’, which is candidate and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan’s poll symbol to be driven around to popularise it. Here too, the ‘pot’ has to take on the more popular ‘two leaves’ of the AIADMK.

With hardly hours left for candidates to canvass for votes, and limitations in place like a ban in urban areas to promote via graffiti and posters, parties, particularly the DMK alliance, has had a tough time reaching their candidate and their poll symbol to the entire electorate in Tiruchy and Chidambaram constituencies. Parties also urge the election commission to consider such limitations they faced and address them at least for the elections after the one on April 19.